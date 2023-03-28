Why The NFLPA Faces A Difficult Road In Proving Collusion

By David Steele (March 28, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT) -- NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson's quest for a fully guaranteed contract has reignited the debate around whether it's possible to prove professional sports team owners have unlawfully worked together to stop players from obtaining their desired deals. But experts say the NFL Players Association's unsuccessful record in such cases highlights how high the bar is to show collusion....

