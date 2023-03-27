7th Circ. Revives Ill. Student's Pandemic Tuition Refund Suit

By Hailey Konnath (March 27, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday resurrected an Illinois Institute of Technology student's proposed class action seeking partial refunds of the tuition and fees he paid during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that the student has adequately alleged that the school breached an implied contract with students....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS