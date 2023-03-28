Dish Gets Suit Over 401(k) Investment Lineup, Fees Tossed

By Emmy Freedman (March 28, 2023, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge threw out a proposed class action from ex-Dish Network workers who sued over allegedly shoddy investments and lofty fees in their $841 million retirement plan, unswayed by the workers' call for the court to take a "holistic" analysis of their suit....

