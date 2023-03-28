Calif. Lawmakers Sign Off On Bill Targeting Oil, Gas Profits

By Hailey Konnath (March 27, 2023, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The California State Assembly on Monday passed legislation that gives the Golden State's energy commission the authority to set a limit on oil company profits and penalize companies that surpass that, a measure backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that looks to hold oil and gas companies accountable for high gas prices....

