Advisers Say No Dishonesty In Keeping $1M Soccer Club Fee

By Sophia Dourou (March 28, 2023, 6:04 PM BST) -- Counsel for three financial advisers told an appeals court Tuesday that they didn't act dishonestly when diverting $1.1 million from an investment after an English soccer club repaid its debt early, because they believed they were owed that money....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS