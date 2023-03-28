TravelCenters Stands By Decision To Reject Arko's $1.4B Bid

By Elaine Briseño (March 28, 2023, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Truck stop chain TravelCenters of America is pushing back against criticism from Arko Corp. about not accepting the convenience store operator's $1.4 billion merger offer, saying Arko's lack of committed financing and undesirable credit rating make the offer inferior, not superior, despite the higher price tag....

