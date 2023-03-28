NJ Bar Won't Have To Vacate 'Biased' Seats During Appeal

By Emily Sawicki (March 28, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has given the state bar a chance to defend its diversity practices after a trial court judge ruled it cannot continue reserving high-level positions for people from underrepresented demographic groups, and allowed such leaders to retain their seats during the appeal....

