USAA Seeks Exit From Rehab Center's ERISA Suit

By Adam Lidgett (March 28, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The United Services Automobile Association and a health care plan administered by USAA said a Texas federal court should throw out an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from a substance abuse treatment facility over alleged underpayments for plan members....

