Appeals Court Grants Boston Firm Win In Malpractice Suit

By Chris Villani (March 28, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Appeals Court panel on Tuesday granted Lubin & Meyer PC a pretrial win in a suit claiming that it pressured a family into accepting a $6 million medical malpractice settlement that should have been higher, but the panel generally warned that attorneys are not automatically off the hook because a case settles. ...

