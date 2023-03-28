Alibaba Plans To Split Into Six Business Groups, Explore IPOs

By Tom Zanki (March 28, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced a reorganization plan on Monday that will split the company into six groups, most of which will be able to raise fresh capital through initial public offerings, part of a major overhaul....

