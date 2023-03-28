Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Plan Upheld On Appeal

By Vince Sullivan (March 28, 2023, 10:49 AM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge upheld the Chapter 11 plan of the Boy Scouts of America on Tuesday, saying he found no fault with a bankruptcy court's order channeling more than 82,000 claims of childhood sexual abuse to a $2.5 billion settlement trust, and that the appealing insurance companies had not shown any clear error in the plan's confirmation....

