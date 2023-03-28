NC's DeVore Acton Gets $2.5M Counsel Fee In Train Injury Suit

By Travis Bland (March 28, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys with DeVore Acton & Stafford of Charlotte earned $2.5 million in fees after settling for $7.5 million with the city of Durham a lawsuit in North Carolina federal court that came after an Amtrak train collision left a child paralyzed and another severely injured, according to court filings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS