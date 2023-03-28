Bad Design Led To Plane Crash That Killed Doctors, Suit Says

By Brian Steele (March 28, 2023, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A married pair of Boston doctors were killed in a 2021 private plane crash because of a faulty Textron Aviation system that failed to warn the pilots the parking brake was partially engaged during takeoff, according to a wrongful death and product liability lawsuit filed in Connecticut Superior Court....

