LG Can't Duck Ill. Suit Claiming Defective Battery Burned Man

By Jonathan Capriel (March 28, 2023, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court on Tuesday ruled a subsidiary of LG Corp. must face a lawsuit regarding a vape pen battery that exploded in a man's pocket, saying it shouldn't be a "surprise that litigation" was possible after the company made "considerable profits" from selling the batteries in the state....

