Motel 6 Cheats Wash. Workers On Breaks, Desk Clerk Says

By Caleb Drickey (March 28, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Persistent understaffing at Motel 6 forced employees to work through their Washington law-mandated meal breaks without any compensation, a former employee of the motel chain told a Washington state court in a proposed class action....

