NYC Woman Cops To Stalking CEO With Harassing Texts

By Pete Brush (March 28, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A New York woman told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday that she harassed an unnamed chief executive officer last year with texts threatening the release of sexually explicit material, copping to a count of cyberstalking after initially also being charged with extortion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS