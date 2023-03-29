VA OIG Says New System in $3.2B Program Risks Data Errors

By Rae Ann Varona (March 29, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs' internal watchdog called for improvements to a financial and acquisition management system being rolled out through a $3.2 billion system modernization program, saying processing weaknesses and functionality issues increased risks for unreliable contracting data....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS