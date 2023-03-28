Gov't Accepts Co.'s Forfeiture Offer In Russia Smuggling Case

By Brian Steele (March 28, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Connecticut federal prosecutors agree with the Estonian company By Trade OÜ that an appropriate punishment for its role in trying to smuggle U.S. technology with military applications into Russia would be total forfeiture of its assets, according to a memorandum filed ahead of a virtual sentencing hearing scheduled for April 4....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS