Calif. Tribe, Fisherman Sue Feds Over Water Levels

By Ali Sullivan (March 29, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A California-based Native American tribe and fishing groups have lodged a new complaint against the federal government over its administration of the Klamath River in California and Oregon, alleging the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's new operating plan will jeopardize the fish upon which the tribe and fishermen depend....

