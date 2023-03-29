Some Ford F-150 Oil-Guzzling Claims Sent To Arbitration

By Mike Curley (March 29, 2023, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has sent to arbitration claims from four plaintiffs in a proposed class action alleging Ford Motor Co. sold F-150 vehicles with an oil-guzzling defect, saying their purchase agreements delegate all disputes, including whether to arbitrate, to an arbitrator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS