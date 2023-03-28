Russian Gas Company's Ex-CFO Convicted Of Tax Crimes

By Anna Scott Farrell (March 28, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury on Tuesday convicted the former chief financial officer of Russian gas company Novatek of failing to file taxes and disclose Swiss bank accounts that held $93 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS