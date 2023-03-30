CareFirst Members Can't Snag Class Cert In Data Breach Row

By Allison Grande (March 29, 2023, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday refused to certify three classes of CareFirst policyholders suing the health insurer over a 2014 data breach, expressing "serious concerns" about whether the proposed classes would flout U.S. Supreme Court precedent by sweeping in "uninjured" individuals....

