Ebury Overturns Former Manager's Win In Commission Row

By William Janes (March 30, 2023, 1:42 PM BST) -- An appeals tribunal has overturned a constructive dismissal victory by a former Ebury Partners manager after a row over commission, ruling that a judge at the lower tribunal had gone on "a frolic of his own" by reconsidering the case in the employee's favor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS