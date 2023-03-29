Judge Won't OK $7.6M LA Oil Contamination Settlement Yet

By Quinn Wilson (March 29, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has hit the brakes on greenlighting a settlement agreement between new and ex-owners of a former Los Angeles-area oil processing site, saying there are still matters that need to be resolved before ending the nearly 25-year litigation over contamination cleanup costs....

