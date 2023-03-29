Sports Retailers Share Gun-Buy Info With Facebook, Suit Says

By Elaine Briseño (March 29, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania resident has filed a proposed class action against sporting goods stores Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops on behalf of himself and others who purchased firearms from their websites, saying the defendants conspired with Facebook by allowing the social media giant to intercept buyers' protected information....

