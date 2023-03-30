Illinois Bill On Native Burial Advances To Senate

By Crystal Owens (March 30, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers in Illinois will soon consider a bill that would ensure the remains of Native Americans will be returned to their rightful tribes or land and that would create a cemetery to bury the remains that have not been found to have a Native cultural affiliation to Illinois....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS