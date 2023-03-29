Crypto Platform Beaxy Shuttered As SEC Pursues Founder

By Jessica Corso (March 29, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a lawsuit Wednesday against cryptocurrency trading platform Beaxy and its Armenia-based founder, forcing the exchange to close based on allegations that it failed to register its activities on several fronts and raised $8 million in unregistered sales of its BXY token....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS