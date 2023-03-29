Ohio Panel Reverses Contractor's LA Fitness Injury Win

By Ryan Harroff (March 29, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An exercise equipment repairer had its early win in an injury suit reversed by an Ohio state appeals court, which determined that a lower court never considered whether the contractor had properly inspected a broken Stairmaster at an LA Fitness before it hurt a woman's ankle....

