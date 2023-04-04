Munich RE Fires Back At Private Equity Firm's $491M IPO Suit

By Alex Baldwin (April 4, 2023, 5:46 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Munich RE Group has denied it owes a private equity firm around $491 million for allegedly breaching terms of an agreement tied to a successful public listing, claiming the agreement between the two companies had wound down back in September 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS