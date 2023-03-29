T-Mobile Wants Temporary FCC Licenses In 2.5 GHz Band

By Christopher Cole (March 29, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has asked the Federal Communications Commission for temporary authority to use the airwaves it acquired in last year's 2.5 gigahertz auction over concerns that by letting the FCC's auction powers lapse, Congress also allowed the agency's power to grant licenses in already conducted auctions expire....

