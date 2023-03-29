Jewish Planned Parenthood Worker Gets Trial On Firing Claim

By Emmy Freedman (March 29, 2023, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said a former Planned Parenthood worker's claim that she was fired for flagging microaggressions against fellow Jewish people can be heard by a jury, but pumped the brakes on her hostile work environment claim, saying the conduct she described wasn't pervasive enough to hold up her case....

