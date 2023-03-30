DC Must Face 'Stop and Frisk' Policy Constitutional Challenge

By Katie Buehler (March 30, 2023, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia can't dodge constitutional claims filed by four Black men who claim the Metropolitan Police Department's gun recovery unit has "stop and frisk" policy that is discriminatory and violates the Fourth Amendment's protection from unreasonable searches and seizures, a D.C. federal judge has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS