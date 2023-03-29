Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Prosecutors Drop Ex-SocGen Execs' Libor Rigging Case

By Ivan Moreno (March 29, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors on Wednesday dropped their case against two former Societe Generale SA executives accused of Libor rigging after the Second Circuit found in 2021 that one of the defendants cannot be considered a fugitive simply because she has remained at home in France....

