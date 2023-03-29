3rd Circ. Orders Trial In Pharma Fraud Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (March 29, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday revived an insurer's suit seeking to avoid paying $1.1 million in defense costs for a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation of a pharmaceutical company facing allegations its executives engaged in stock manipulation before the company came into existence, clearing the case for trial....

