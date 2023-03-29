Biotech Co. Codiak Plans Ch. 11 Sale Of Lab, IP Assets

By Vince Sullivan (March 29, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Codiak BioSciences told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that it intends to use the Chapter 11 process to complete a wind-down of its business and sell off assets, including intellectual property related to its drug candidates and its Massachusetts laboratory....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS