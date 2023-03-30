LG Wins Arbitration Battle Over Allegedly Defective Ranges

By Collin Krabbe (March 30, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action brought by a New Jersey resident over LG ranges with control knobs that can allegedly turn on the appliance due to inadvertent contact will play out in private after a federal judge found the resident is bound by an arbitration agreement contained in a one-year warranty....

