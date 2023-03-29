Organic Food Biz Can't Nix Hemp Granola False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (March 29, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday denied a bid by Nature's Path Foods Inc. to escape a proposed class action alleging it misleads consumers about the protein in its hemp granola products, saying while the plaintiffs may have an "uphill battle" to prove their claims, at this stage they have plausibly alleged the label could be misleading....

