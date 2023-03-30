Gerber Sees Baby Food False Ad Suit Trimmed

By Jonathan Capriel (March 30, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed much of a Bay Area mother's proposed class action accusing Gerber of deceptive labeling in its baby and toddler food products, saying she could proceed on claims related only to puree pouches after she "plausibly alleged that these products are bad for children."...

