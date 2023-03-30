Tesla Hit with Another Suit Over Alleged Parts Monopoly

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (March 30, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. has been hit with another suit in California federal court accusing the company of having a monopoly on parts for its electric vehicles and of deliberately milking cash from customers trying to fix their cars....

