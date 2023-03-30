3rd Circ. Mulls Fairness Of Fee Award In Wawa Breach Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 30, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Wawa shopper who is part of a settlement stemming from the data breach litigation against the convenience store chain told a Third Circuit panel that the $3 million in attorney fees for class counsel in the case were greater than the compensation the plaintiffs received....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS