Minor Leaguers Strike Historic Labor Deal With MLB Owners

By David Steele (March 31, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Minor league baseball players, represented in bargaining by the Major League Baseball Players Association for the first time, have overwhelmingly approved their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball, with salaries at least doubled at every level of competition effective immediately....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS