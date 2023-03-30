PE Giant Advent Accused Of Fraud In $225M Funeral Co. Sale

By Brian Dowling (March 30, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Global private equity firm Advent International Corp. allegedly cooked the books of its Mexican funeral services business to trick a buyer into paying nearly $225 million for the financially strapped, negatively valued company, according to a lawsuit filed in Boston federal court....

