200K Pages From Feds But No Answers, Migrant Families Say

By Rae Ann Varona (March 30, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration and three migrant families who were separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy defended their positions over interrogatories concerning government reuniting efforts, with the families chiding the government for sending over 200,000 pages without any guidance....

