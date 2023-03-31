DOL Says NJ Union DQ'd 98% Of Members From Leadership

By Ryan Harroff (March 31, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor accused a Bayonne, New Jersey-based Port Police and Security Guards Union local of running an unfair election that disqualified candidates who failed to attend a specific union meeting more than a year before the vote....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS