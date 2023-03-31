9th Circ. Refuses To Divide Conspiracy Loss In Removal Case

By Alyssa Aquino (March 31, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused to upend a permanent resident's deportation order over his participation in a credit card theft scheme, ruling that he must be held accountable for the conspiracy's total costs, instead of the harm he personally dealt....

