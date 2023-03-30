5th Circ. Changes Course, Backs Austin Billboard Rule

By Jess Krochtengel (March 30, 2023, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday upheld a city of Austin, Texas, billboard ordinance it had previously struck down as unconstitutional, changing course after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the ordinance is content-neutral and subject to a lesser level of scrutiny....

