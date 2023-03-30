Wells Fargo To Pay $98M For Sanctions Violations

By Jennifer Doherty (March 30, 2023, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo will pay $97.8 million for its part in facilitating more than 100 financial transactions in violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran, Syria and Sudan, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve said Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS