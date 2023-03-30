NY AG Alleges Trash Haulers Illegally Dumped NYC Debris

By Peter McGuire (March 30, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general is pursuing more than two dozen trash hauling companies for allegedly illegally dumping building debris from New York City in a rural landfill that is only permitted to accept local waste....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS