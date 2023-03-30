NJ Man Wants No Jail Time In Pandion Insider Trading Case

By Craig Clough (March 30, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man asked a New York federal judge Wednesday to depart from the 12-to-18-month sentencing guidelines and give him no jail time for his role in an insider trading scheme related to an ex-FBI trainee's theft of nonpublic information from his BigLaw associate ex-girlfriend....

