NJ Atty Reprimanded For Misleading Mail Advertising

By Jake Maher (March 31, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court reprimanded an attorney on Thursday for making "grossly misleading" claims about how much legal trouble prospective clients could be facing and for using a false address in attorney advertising letters on multiple occasions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS